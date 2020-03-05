Toyota expands recall over fuel pumps

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — Toyota is expanding its recall for possible fuel pump failures to another 1.2 million vehicles.

Toyota says the fuel pumps can fail, causing the engine to stall, which increases the risk of your crash.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified when to make a service appointment. Dealers will then replace the fuel pump.

Toyota has not said whether the issues caused any crashes.

Models subject to recall:

2018 and 2019 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, Sequoia, Tacoma and Tundra

2018 and 2019 Lexus ES 350, GS 350, IS 300, IS 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, LS 500h, RC 300, RC 350, RX 350L

2013-2015 Lexus LS 460

2013-2014 Lexus GS 350

2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Lexus IS-F

2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser and Lexus GX 460, IS 350 and LX 570

2015 Lexus NX 200t and RC 350

2017 Lexus IS 200t and RC 200t

2017-2019 Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350

2018 Lexus GS 300