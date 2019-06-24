Walmart issues recall on baby formula, frozen berries

We have two recalls to tell you about in a Count on 2 Consumer Alert.

The first is for baby formula sold exclusively at Walmart. Perrigo Company says there could be metal foreign matter in a single lot of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula milk-based powder with iron.

If you have any, look for the lot code C26EVFV with a use by date of February 26, 2021.

So far, no adverse reactions have been linked to the formula.

The second recall is for frozen blackberries that may be contaminated with norovirus.

The recall includes 16-ounce packages of Great Value Frozen Blackberries sold at Walmart stores in seven states including South Carolina.

The FDA says the berries tested positive for norovirus.

So far, no illnesses are linked to the recall.

If you have either of the recalled products, stop using them and return it to the store where you bought it for a full refund.