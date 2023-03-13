CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Senator Marlon Kimpson is leaving his seat in the 42nd District as he joins President Biden’s advisory committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

Now, two current state representatives are running for his seat.

Not even 24 hours after Senator Kimpson announced he’d be stepping down, candidates are lining up to take his place.

State Rep. Deon Tedder said that he hopes to claim the seat “to continue what I’ve been doing.”

Tedder currently serves District 109 in Charleston and Dorchester counties.

He says the decision to run is a no brainer for him.

“My house district 109 is within senate district 42, so a lot of my constituents, I’ll still be serving,” Tedder said.

Tedder says on the forefront of his mind, is the housing problem across Charleston.

Tedder said, “Affordable housing is a huge issue in our district, particularly house district 109 and that part that is within district 42. I’m going to continue to fight for that.”

SC Rep. Wendell Gilliard represents District 111, and also announced his bid for the seat Monday morning.

He recently played a big part in getting the hate crimes bill passed in the South Carolina House.

Gilliard has not responded yet to News 2’s request for an interview, as he has been in a budget meeting Monday afternoon.

Gilliard said in a statement about his decision to run “I have always held that when called it is my duty to respond, ‘Yes I am here'”.