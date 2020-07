NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be a Reclaiming Our Youth Rally in North Charleston this weekend.

Community advocates say they are rallying to regain the love of the youth and are demanding to have resources for change.

The rally, hosted by the North Charleston Youth Resistance Voices United, will be happening on Saturday, July 18 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at North Charleston City Hall.