CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Early voters are hitting the polls by the thousands in Charleston County.

“I wanted to skip the lines and it worked out well for me,” said Leroy Smalls Jr. who voted early at Seacoast Church in West Ashley.

More than 51,000 people have already cast their ballots since early voting started on October 24th. The Charleston County Board of Elections predicts that number will soar above 60,000 by the time early voting ends on November 5th.

“This is huge. I mean Charleston County, we’re not the highest registered voter total in the state. But we lead the state in early voting and absentee voting,” said Isaac Cramer, the Executive Director of the Charleston County Board of Elections.

Those who live in the county have seven early voting places to choose from. Officials believe this is part of the reason they’re seeing record-breaking numbers this year.

Another factor is the convenience of early voting.

“I think we waited less than 10 minutes,” said Kirsten Sherwin after she cast her ballot on Friday at Seacoast. “The poll workers today have been wonderful. Very efficient and very professional.”

It’s believed early voting will account for more than half of the vote this election, making for less crowded polling locations on Tuesday.

The candidates themselves are also participating. Representative Nancy Mace and Dr. Annie Andrews, who are both vying for the First Congressional District Seat, were seen casting their votes ahead of November 8th.

Early voters said they were eager to have a say in the issues that matter to them.

“I’m concerned about democracy. I’m concerned about women’s right to health care and I want to do anything I can to support reason,” said Peter Sherwin.

Officials anticipate this year’s early voting numbers will be more than double what they were in 2018, the last midterm election, despite the early voting period being shorter in 2022.

Early voting ends at 6 pm on Saturday.