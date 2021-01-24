Red Cross assisting 20 people after morning apartment fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPSA) – The Red Cross is assisting over a dozen people after an early morning apartment fire in Greenville County.

The incident happened at the Roper Mountain Wood Apartments on Roper Mountain Road Sunday morning, according to the American Red Cross. Volunteers are helping approximately 20 people after at least a dozen units were damaged in the fire, officials said.

Crews responded to an early morning apartment fire in Greenville Co. on Sunday morning. (Photo: Stuart Rutkowski)

“As our teams work with the families impacted, we are thinking about all of them and want to provide support,” said Lisa Colby, the Executive Director of the Upstate Chapter. “This is another sad reminder that fires can happen anywhere at any time and we must always be prepared for such disasters.”

Boiling Springs Fire Department responded to the scene.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire and no reports of injuries at this time. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

