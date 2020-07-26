Red Cross assists family following house fire in Williamsburg County

ANDREW, S.C. (WCBD) – American Red Cross volunteers assisted a family whose home was damaged by a fire.

The home was located on Birch Creek Road in Andrew, SC.

The Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to the fire.

The Red Cross helped the family by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

The American Red Cross wants to remind the public that they continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during this time.