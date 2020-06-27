Red Cross assists family of four after house fire in Berkeley County

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family after their home was damaged due to a fire.

The fire happened on Halter Drive and the St. Stephen Fire Department responded to the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the family of four by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

The American Red Cross wants to ensure the public that they are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and follow the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.