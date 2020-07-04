Red Cross helping nearly 50 people following an apartment fire in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting approximately 50 people after multiple units were damaged in an apartment fire in Goose Creek on Saturday, July 4.

Red Cross of South Carolina Disaster team members responded both in-person and virtually to provide comfort kits containing personal hygiene items, and financial assistance for immediate needs to the families impacted.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this morning’s large fire and the Red Cross of South Carolina remains committed to helping them recover amid this COVID-19 pandemic… This is a reminder that fires can happen anywhere, at any time. We are committed to continue carrying out the mission of the Red Cross while keeping our team and those we serve, safe.” Ashley Henyan, Executive Director of the Lowcountry Chapter, American Red Cross

The Red Cross is also providing virtual mental and spiritual care assistance to anyone that may need and will stay in contact with partners to see if any additional assistance is needed.