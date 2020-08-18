Red Cross in need of blood drive hosts due to COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With many schools across the Lowcountry and the nation deciding to go virtual or limit onsite activities, the Red Cross says they have a need for blood drive hosts.

According to the Red Cross, between the months of March and June 2020, nearly 37,000 blood drives have been canceled nationwide.

With 20% of their blood donations, any other year, coming from school blood drives this amount of cancellations proves to be troubling.

Officials say that there has been a need for more blood donations since the pandemic began in the country and they’re continuing to get the word out to inform people how they can host a blood drive through their organization or company.

Ben Williamson, Director of Communications for Red Cross SC, says blood drives can be a way for companies and organization to come together and work on something that can help the community.

He continued to talk about the measures that would be put in place if someone were to host a blood drive.

“Staggering appointments, spacing out beds. Everybody’s required to wear masks, temperatures will be taken before anyone’s ever allowed into your facility…Screening questions will be answered. We’ll be ding deep cleans, hand sanitizing stations set up. All of our volunteers are screened before they’re every allowed to go to one of those drives.” Ben Williamson, Director of Communications, Red Cross SC

Williamson says that hosting a blood drive is not just for schools or big organizations. Anyone can host a blood drive.

“Anybody, any business, any size can reach out and host a drive. You don’t have to think…we’re a small company, we’re a small organization…we host dozens of drives with community groups every single day,” said Williamson on who is eligible to host a blood drive.

Click here to learn more about hosting a blood drive through the Red Cross.