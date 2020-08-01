Red Cross of SC shares preparations and tips for Hurricane Isaias

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross of South Carolina is preparing to respond to the potential impact of Hurricane Isaias as it approaches the state.

They are currently mobilizing volunteers and identifying shelter locations.

On Saturday, August 1, several volunteers spent time pre-placing shelter kits, cots, blankets, and supplies at potential shelters along the coast.

The Red Cross provided some tips for the public to follow to stay safe and be prepared for any potential impact:

Get your home ready. Start finding a place to store outside items such as lawn furniture and trash cans to prevent them from being moved by high winds or rain.

Tune into your local radio, NOAA radio or news channels for the latest updates. Obey evacuation orders from local officials.

Build an emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for an infant if applicable, a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information.

Due to COVID19, include items like face masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and disinfecting wipes in your emergency kit.

Keep insurance policies, documents, and other valuables in a safe-deposit box. You may need quick, easy access to these documents. Keep them in a safe place less likely to be damaged if a hurricane causes flooding. Take pictures on a phone and keep copies of important documents and files on a USB flash drive that you can carry with you on your keyring.

Prepare to evacuate quickly and know your routes and destinations.

Don’t forget your pets. Bring them indoors and maintain direct control of them. Prepare an emergency kit for your pets with leashes or carriers, food, water, bowls, cat litter and box, and photos of you with your pet in case you are separated.

If you already have a disaster kit then now is the time to make sure that the food and water is still fine to consume and that copies of important documents are up to date.

Click here if you’re interested in volunteering.