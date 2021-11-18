Red Cross offers tips for preventing Thanksgiving cooking fires

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More cooking fires happen on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year, according to the Red Cross, and the organization is urging people to be careful in the kitchen.

Extra caution is especially necessary in South Carolina, where “cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires year after year,” according to Red Cross of SC CEO Rod Tolbert.

To prevent a turkey day tragedy, the Red Cross suggests the following tips for preventing kitchen fires: