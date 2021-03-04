Red Cross SC disaster workers deploying to Kentucky in response to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross are deploying to support on-going efforts in Kentucky after potentially record-breaking flooding.

As of right now, two volunteers are supporting the efforts in Kentucky.

One volunteer, who flew out Thursday, will be deployed in-person. The second volunteer will work virtually to support remotely.

Both volunteers will support Red Cross efforts in coordination/outreach to government and public partners.

Kentucky saw more than five inches of rain over Sunday and Monday leaving some people stranded and washing out roads.

The American Red Cross helped more than 100 people with emergency lodging, are providing meals, helping people with medical or disability needs and providing emotional support.