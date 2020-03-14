Redeemer Lutheran Church keeping doors open during Coronavirus pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Many people are left wondering what comes next after Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement on school closings and large gatherings.

Those people include church leaders, deciding whether or not to keep their doors open.

“You hear a lot of words like social distancing and trying to keep your distance from crowds. That’s all good advice. I think we’re also called to a higher standard of loving one another,” said said Chad Ott, Pastor, Redeemer Lutheran Church.

“We’re a larger congregation, but the way we are a larger congregation is we have three different worshiping times and so, none of our actual worship gatherings really ever exceed 250 at a time.”

Their mission is clear when it comes to loving others.

“You know, we just want to continue to do what’s best for people but at the same time be a beacon of light and come together and remember that God is our refuge and strength and he’s our help in times of trouble,” said Pastor Ott.

“You hear some of the stories about the hoarding that’s taking place at stores, I guess as Christians sometimes we think ‘do I need 600 rolls of toilet paper or do I need 2?’ and hopefully leave some for my neighbor to love them that way.”

Being that source of light is important at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marquette. That means worship will continue as scheduled. But so is keeping the congregation protected.

“They have a savior that’s walking through this with them. We want to continue to worship him, but to be good stewards of the medical advice we get too from professionals.”

Online worship also provides a way for high-risk people to stay connected without fear. But, many parents also rely on Redeemer for preschool and daycare.

“This morning I was sitting down with our Director of Child Care and Preschool and together we were making some decisions based on the Governors input, health professionals input, we like to follow the Marquette Area Public Schools usually for snow days, so we have different things in place.”

They are closing the preschool for the next three weeks. That includes an already-scheduled spring break. Child care will remain open.

“What were looking to do is to continue to have our worship services at regular times and days with heightened precautions with hygiene. We also have a live stream broadcast and online giving for those who care to worship from home who may be in a higher risk category.”

Pastor Chad Ott says parents are overwhelmingly supportive.

“Without exception, every parent of every family is calling in with a concern, saying something like, “we know you have some hard decisions to make and whatever you decide, we know you’ll make a good decision. So there’s been a lot of support there where everybody comes together as a family on this.”

Providing a safe haven for faith, while protecting against illness.

“As Christians, we’re called to love others and place others in front of ourselves, but that doesn’t mean we throw away good sound reasoning, we don’t want to make things worse.”

For more information on Redeemer Lutheran Church, click here.