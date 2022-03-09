CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The site of the old Piggly Wiggly on Sumar Street in West Ashley is going to be redeveloped by the City of Charleston.

The space, which has remained vacant for years after the city tore down the supermarket, will have government and commercial space.

“I’m not happy with the slow progress that this is taking. I think a lot of folks are frustrated that it’s taking so long,” said City Councilman Peter Shahid. “It could be worse, but we’re certainly not where we want it to be.”

The city says that the project was delayed by the pandemic, but there has been movement behind the scenes.

“They’ve been doing different types of surveys around here. Environmental surveys, storm water surveys and traffic impact,” said Eric Pohlman, the West Ashley Project Coordinator for the City of Charleston. “Although it doesn’t look like much is going on around here there’s a lot going on behind the scenes. Lots of meetings, design work and lots of engineering.”

The development will have government buildings for the city that include departmental offices for citizens, a city council chamber, smaller meeting rooms for local neighborhood associations and an auditorium.

Retail stores, restaurants and private offices will also be built on the 2.5 acre property.

Renderings for both spaces will be finished and released for the public to comment on during the summer of 2022.

Councilman Shahid called the old grocery store an “eyesore,” and says that the new buildings will be a change for the better in West Ashley.

“There’s been a huge shift of the population to West Ashley. So this needs to be the gateway to the city,” said Councilman Shahid. “We want to do this right, for this to be a first-class operation and our citizens to be proud of it. The city needs to have a footprint in West Ashley.”

Pohlman sees the improvement as a way to impact multiple communities down Sam Rittenburg Boulevard.

“We are very excited for the vibrancy that this project will bring. Not just to this intersection, but all the way down Sam Rittenburg Boulevard,” said Pohlman. “We’re hoping how this is going to really show how the former shopping centers and strip malls can really reinvent themselves as locations for community pride.”