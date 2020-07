NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Regis Philbin speaks speaks onstage at Spike TV’s “Don Rickles: One Night Only” on May 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spike TV)

(WFLA) – Regis Philbin has passed away at the age of 88, according to People magazine.

The family of the beloved television host issued a statement to the magazine on Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” the statement to the magazine reads.