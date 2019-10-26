Register for Trident United Way’s Day of Caring and be a part of the largest community service day in the area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident United Way’s 19th Annual Day of Caring is right around the corner and registration is open for you to sign up.

This tri-county wide event is happening on Friday, November 15th with thousands of people from the community completing hundreds of projects across the Lowcountry.

Trident United Way matches nonprofit agencies and schools with volunteer teams to help further their missions by completing various projects in the community.

Additionally, it serves as a catalyst for year-round volunteer engagement as teams see the impact they can make in one day.

In 2018, the Tri-County region brought more than 5-thousand volunteers to complete 278 projects in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties.

People who are looking to volunteer can do so for free. Volunteers are needed, with teams of 5 to 10 people. Registration to become a volunteer will close on Friday, November 1st.

