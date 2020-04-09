Religious communities working to adapt of ahead of Passover, Holy Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s Holy Week and for some it could be the first time their attending religious services virtually or outside of a Church.

“We, will be together virtually and it will be probably the most meaningful Passover Seders that we will have for, in all of my memory,” says Charleston Jewish Federation CEO Judi Corsaro.

Corsaro says the Charleston Jewish community has been operating remotely for the past four weeks and will celebrate Passover virtually this year.

“It is to stay safe, is to work, school, practice our religion virtually,” says Corsaro.

Corsaro says the Jewish community is working together to navigate the pandemic.

“And I think what the pandemic has done is it’s really brought our Jewish community together,” says Corsaro.

In the Christian Faith, Good Friday and Easter Sunday are two big days for Church services just days away. Senator Tim Scott says he understands the difficulty during Holy Week but says churches should consider virtual options for worshipers.

“My church, the Seacoast is closed to in person services so we are not only encouraging we are mandating services away from the church,” says Senator Scott.

Senator Scott says if Churches are still holding in person services, members should wear masks, keep six feet of distance between each other and hold services outside if possible.

“There’s lot of ways to have the brothers and sisters gather together for a faith filled experience without actually exposing or putting someone in a vulnerable place,” says Senator Scott.

Corsaro says Synagogues and schools have been working remotely for four weeks now with the hope of keeping all members safe and healthy.