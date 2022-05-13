COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The community gathered Friday to remember the lives of a mother and two daughters that were killed late Sunday night in a collision with a Charleston County Deputy.

Dozens of loved ones came together to remember the life of Stephanie Dantzler and her two daughters Shanice and Miranda Dantzler-Williams. Miranda just graduated from Claflin University and Shanice was an ambitious businesswoman. Family and friends say despite the pain, the vigil brought a sense of peace.

The family was driving along Highway 17 on Mother’s Day when their car was hit by a Charleston County deputy responding to a call. All three women died at the scene. Community members say the impact of this tragedy is being felt across the Lowcountry.

“Whether it was the Charleston family, the Claflin family, the Orangeburg family, or the Colleton family, we are united and bonded,” J.D. Davis, a part of The Voice of Colleton.

Family members like Derrick Brown say Stephanie was a caring mother and did everything to support her two daughters.

“Always been that sweet person and had a good personality ever since childhood. She was family-oriented and had her daughters raised the same way,” Brown.

Pasqua Nelson remembered the creative spirit and work ethic of her friend Shanice, who made and sold embroidered handbags.

“She would also be in my inbox and be like, hey can I sell some handbags at your event. I would love them and she would always sell out,” Nelson.

As family and friends grieve their loss they say seeing them go all at once is a tragedy, but symbolizes the love they had as a family.

“It’s kind of amazing how god took them all at once because they are very, very family-oriented,” says Nelson.

“My biggest thing is that I just pray that they made it to heaven that’s my thing because I would like to see them again,” says Brown.

A funeral service for all three women is being held Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in Walterboro.