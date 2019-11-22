Remount Rd. closed in Hanahan causes major delays

HANAHAN, SC (WCBD) – Drivers using Remount Road in Hanahan Thursday were forced to find an alternative rout attempting to cross the railroad tracks located on Remount Rd. just past Yeaman’s Hall Road. That alternative rout led to some inconveniences for drivers and residents in Hanahan.

“It’s a major deal, especially since there’s no way around it but you have to know in advance,” says Hanahan business owner Ken Bennett.

“There were no detours, so I had to figure out a way to go all the way around Hanahan to get to my dry cleaners,” says Ameerah Plummer who works for a business affected by the road closure.

The closed road has caused several inconveniences for drivers here in Hanahan but it has also left some business owners frustrated.

Bennett said he was frustrated with the road closing because he has students and customers coming to his store that don’t know about the closed road.

News 2 reached out to Hanahan Police Chief, Michael Fowler who told us that the road is closed because of railroad track repairs and would remain closed Thursday but couldn’t say how long those repairs would take to complete.