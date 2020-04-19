ReOpen NC plans to protest stay home order every Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A lawyer for ReOpen NC, the group protesting the statewide stay at home order is requesting Gov Cooper and officials clarify that their orders don’t prohibit political protests.

A woman arrested during Tuesday’s protest has been charged with violating an executive order.

The lawyer said in a letter that he wants the charge dropped and the governor’s office and county commissioners to put it in writing by Monday at 2pm.

ReOpen NC is planning to protest the state’s stay home order every Tuesday.

