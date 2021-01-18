Rep. JA Moore, residents share thoughts on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,some in the community also reflect on why his message continues to be important today.

“First thing I think of is freedom and equality. He is the embodiment of equality for all,” said Brett Erickson, a lifelong Lowcountry resident.

The relevance of his message proved to be needed as protests started taking place across the country following the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

“Everything he’s saying is still true. A lot of people think the Civil Rights Movement ended after he died, but it really didn’t, if anything, it really began. He really kicked things off so if we go back and listen to the things he said, it could still be used today,” said Alvin Green Jr., a resident who shares a love for African American history.

His dream has even resonated in State Representative JA Moore, who says he continues to play his part in helping Dr. King’s message to reach the masses.

“I’m committed to working with people of all races, from all generations, from all economic and social backgrounds for the dream that King died for,” said Rep. Moore.

Rep. Moore’s father, James A. Moore, exchanged letters with Dr. King while he was working with the Charleston NAACP in the 1960s and he said it was the realization of this correspondence that reminds him how far the country has come, but also how much more work needs to be done.

He believes that for real change to happen, everyone must come together and live their everyday lives in the way Dr. King always dreamed.

“We have to find ways to come together now and not through lip service, not through words or tweets, [and] not in moments set aside for us to do it. We need to do it in our everyday lives when the cameras aren’t rolling, [when] the people aren’t looking at your Twitter feed.” Rep. JA Moore

After many conversations, Dr. King’s legacy is one that seems will last a lifetime.