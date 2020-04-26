Rep. JA Moore to prepare meals for first responders and healthcare workers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC State Representative J.A. Moore will be Feeding it Forward on Friday, May 1.

You can order either a basic or fancy lunch and Rep. Moore will prepare and deliver the meal to one of the Charleston area’s emergency first responders or healthcare workers.

You can pick up the lunch at his catering kitchen and event space in North Charleston with full social distancing or in certain, limited areas. Rep. Moore will also make some of the deliveries himself.

Click here for more information and how to order.