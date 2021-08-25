Rep. Jim Clyburn announces federal grants for several Lowcountry fire departments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) announced several Lowcountry fire departments, mostly in the Sixth Congressional District, will receive almost $1 million in federal grants through the Department of Homelands Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program.

The federal funds will provide firefighters with improved National Fire Protection Association compliant tools as well as new state-of-the-art training programs.

“I am pleased to see these funds going to the hardworking firefighters throughout my district who help protect and keep us safe,” says Congressman Clyburn. “These funds will ensure that each fire department has the necessary tools to effectively respond to fire emergencies and will enable them to ensure the safety of their firefighters as well as those in the community they serve.”

Fire departments in Charleston, Berkeley, and Williamsburg Counties will receive the funding.

Below are the Sixth District fire departments that have received funding this year:

Organization Program Award Date Award Amount Bolentown

Fire Department Operations and Safety 8/18/2021 $102.159.52 Town of Olar Operations and Safety 8/18/2021 $34,437 Elloree Fire Department Operations and Safety 8/18/2021 $71,842.86 Lebanon Fire Department

of Berkeley County Operations and Safety 8/13/2021 $75,786.00 Whitesville Rural

Volunteer Fire Department Operations and Safety 8/13/2021 $73,333.00 Charleston County Operations and Safety 7/30/2021 $560,536.00 Williamsburg County Operations and Safety 2/19/2021 $25,966.00 Total $944,060.52