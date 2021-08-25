Rep. Jim Clyburn announces federal grants for several Lowcountry fire departments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) announced several Lowcountry fire departments, mostly in the Sixth Congressional District, will receive almost $1 million in federal grants through the Department of Homelands Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program.

The federal funds will provide firefighters with improved National Fire Protection Association compliant tools as well as new state-of-the-art training programs.

“I am pleased to see these funds going to the hardworking firefighters throughout my district who help protect and keep us safe,” says Congressman Clyburn. “These funds will ensure that each fire department has the necessary tools to effectively respond to fire emergencies and will enable them to ensure the safety of their firefighters as well as those in the community they serve.”

Fire departments in Charleston, Berkeley, and Williamsburg Counties will receive the funding.

Below are the Sixth District fire departments that have received funding this year:

Organization ProgramAward DateAward Amount
Bolentown
Fire Department		Operations and Safety8/18/2021$102.159.52
Town of OlarOperations and Safety8/18/2021$34,437
Elloree Fire DepartmentOperations and Safety8/18/2021$71,842.86
Lebanon Fire Department
of Berkeley County		Operations and Safety8/13/2021$75,786.00
Whitesville Rural
Volunteer Fire Department		Operations and Safety8/13/2021$73,333.00
Charleston CountyOperations and Safety7/30/2021$560,536.00
Williamsburg CountyOperations and Safety2/19/2021$25,966.00
Total$944,060.52

