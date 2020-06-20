Rep. Jim Clyburn speaks as Columbia holds “Black Lives Matter” March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds took to the streets in Columbia for a “Black Lives Matter” March.

The march headed to the South Carolina State Capitol to rally together and called for an end to injustice.

Among the speakers was South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn.

“We have spent years in this country talking past each other, talking over each other, talking around each other, but not enough time talking with each other. We’re here today to bring an end to the failure to communicate.” Rep. Jim Clyburn, (D) – South Carolina

Rep. Clyburn says legislature has failed in the wake of an outcry for change.