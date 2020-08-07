Rep. Joe Cunningham issues statement on eviction crisis

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Rep. Joe Cunningham and Housing For All-Mount Pleasant released a statement on an eviction crisis that is impacting people around the country.

Due to a continued economic fallout from the pandemic, 43% of renter households in South Carolina are unable to pay their rent in August.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Emergency Housing Protections and Relief Act on June 29 by a vote of 232-180. However, since that time, the Senate has not brought it to the floor for a vote.

Some of the important measures the bill would provide are below:

$100 billion in emergency rental assistance to help landlords continue to pay the mortgage and keep the chain of payments going.

$11.5 billion to prevent and respond to coronavirus outbreaks among people experiencing homelessness.

A national, uniform moratorium on evictions and foreclosures.

Rep. Joe Cunningham released a statement on the bill and the importance of addressing the eviction crisis.

“With the federal eviction moratorium having expired and enhanced unemployment ending last week, thousands of South Carolina families are facing a financial cliff… No one should be forced out of their homes in the middle of the pandemic, which is why I was proud to vote for the Emergency Housing Protections and Relief Act to continue COVID-19 protections for renters and owners. This includes measures to help communities address the needs of low-income renters, homeowners, and people experiencing homelessness, and establishes a national, uniform moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. It’s now up to the Senate to pass this bill and ensure that millions of Americans will continue to have a place to live.” Rep. Joe Cunningham, (D-SC)

Housing For All – Mount Pleasant, an organization that seeks to create, encourage and support the development of attainable housing for people in Mount Pleasant and they released a statement of their own to voice their support for Rep. Cunningham during this crisis.