Rep. Joe Cunningham to host conversation on conservation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Rep. Joe Cunningham will host a conversation with conservation groups and representatives from the shrimping and seafood industry.

He will be joined by Rep. James Comer (R-KY), who is visiting the district as a part of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s American Congressional Exchange Program.

Lowcountry fishermen are facing challenges dealing with uncertain economies and harvest, fickle regulatory environments, and COVID-19.

Rep. Cunningham will also address the importance of clean and healthy waterways and wetlands to Lowcountry wildlife and recreation.

The conversation will be held on Saturday, September 19 at around 12:30 pm.