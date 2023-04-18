WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Tuesday introduced a bill to address the issue of flooding near Veterans Affairs Medical Centers.

Mace unveiled the bipartisan Veterans Affairs (VA) Flood Preparedness Act alongside Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA). The legislation aims to foster relationships between local authorities and VA hospitals, with the goal of getting the hospitals more involved in flood mitigation efforts.

Mace acknowledged that Charleston’s Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is “in a very vulnerable area for flooding,” and “veterans have been significantly impeded from accessing [it] for years due to constant flooding on the adjacent street and in the parking lot.”

Since the facilities are federal, local governments are often limited on what assistance can be provided.

The bill hopes to cut through the red tape and enable VA hospitals to “partner with local authorities on flooding studies to better identify the shortcomings of the past and shore up facilities to serve veterans for generations to come,” Carter said.