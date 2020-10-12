Rep. Wendell Gilliard calling on SLED to investigate South Carolina militia groups

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A local lawmaker is calling on state police leaders to crack down on any militia groups present in South Carolina. This comes as national investigators are still looking for answers in a plot to kidnap Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

State Representative Wendell Gilliard says militia and hate groups in our area and South Carolina are on the rise. The rise is raising red flags for lawmakers across the state. Gilliard says an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Agency (S.L.E.D.) is crucial to prevent any further destruction to the state.

The plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer hit close to home after a South Carolina man was arrested for his involvement. Gilliard says he has and continues to receive threats and is calling on police leaders to be on alert of group activity.

“Where are these groups, what are their activities,” says State Representative Gilliard. “You know what are we going to expect from these groups?”

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery, Alabama, there were 940 known hate groups in the country last year. 17 of the groups were documented in South Carolina, four of those groups can be found across the tri-county area with several others being recognized state-wide. Gilliard says leaders need to take steps to be prepared.

“And how you do that, you start with solutions,” says Gilliard. “You start first with having dialog, you start with having the right to standup.”

Gilliard is asking to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Agency to track and identify militia groups before threats reach the next step.

“It’s always centered around hate, the nucleus is hate,” says Gilliard. “That’s the ignorance of it all, it’s all about hate.”

Southern Poverty Law Center reports the number of hate groups in South Carolina reached it’s highest peak at 46 in 2004. Gilliard says the conversations to make change won’t be easy.

“We have to talk the hard talk to make change,” says Gilliard. “We have to come with good solutions and many to cause change.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Agency says they have received Representative Gilliard’s letter and say if they find any credible threats they will investigate like they would any other case.