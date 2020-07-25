Rep. Wendell Gilliard distributes masks and water in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Wendell Gilliard took part in another protective mask handout in an effort to slow the transmission of COVID-19.

As part of a collective agreement, Rep. Gilliard joined forces with community organizations to distribute hundreds of masks to people in need.

The distribution took place at Sanders Clyde Elementary School.

Rep. Gilliard also shared his support of a statewide mask mandate.

This was the 4th mask distribution event held by Rep. Gilliard and he plans to hold more.