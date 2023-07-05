CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D) officially kicked off his campaign for the South Carolina Senate Seat 42 on Wednesday.

“When I take that seat, I will still have a humble heart. I will still remember the least of them. Because that’s, to me, what being a progressive is all about,” Rep. Gilliard said.

Rep. Gilliard announced his candidacy outside of Burke High School, the first stop on his Economic Justice Tour. He previously revealed his intent to run in March.

The Democratic leader was joined by several supporters, including Congressman Ro Khanna of California.

“You should have a wage in this country that supports a family. That’s what Wendell Gilliard is all about,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D).

From there, the group stopped by Pepperhill and Liberty Hill in North Charleston. The purpose of the tour was to learn about the different issues in District 42 neighborhoods and come up with solutions.

“We need our representatives to hear us, to know that Liberty Hill, being the oldest community in the City of North Charleston, probably the oldest black-owned community in South Carolina, we need help,” said Valerie Young. She serves as the President of the Liberty Hill Improvement Council.

They discussed devastating flooding a few years ago, while visiting Pepperhill. As for Libery Hill, they have a different set of issues.

“Over the last 50 years, after the naval base closed, a lot of people moved away. We’ve come into disrepair,” Young explained.

She said Liberty Hill is hosting a reunion September 15-17.

The District 42 seat was most recently held by former Senator Marlon Kimpson. He announced earlier this year he would be resigning to take a job with the Biden Administration.