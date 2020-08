CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Wendell Gilliard will hold his 2nd Annual “Project Cool Breeze” Distribution.

The plan is to distribute 100 air conditioning units to seniors in need.

The distribution will take place on Thursday, August 13 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the West Ashley Lowe’s located on 3125 Glenn McConnell Parkway.

There are no walk-ins allowed. You can only come by appointment only.