Repairman shot and killed on call inside South Carolina home

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — An appliance repairman was shot and killed with his own gun while on a call inside a South Carolina home, authorities said.

A co-worker said Michael L. Gordon was finishing a service call inside an Orangeburg house about 9 p.m. Tuesday when he was killed, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told deputies that 43-year-old Jermaine Maurice Jackson took a gun Gordon was carrying and shot him with it, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg.

Jackson was arrested at his home and charged with murder. He did not have a lawyer at a court hearing this week.

What may have led to the shooting has not been released

The co-worker said he was back at their truck when he heard a loud pop and saw Gordon stumble out of the home, according to the police report.

The worker drove Gordon, 63, to the hospital, but he died an hour later, authorities said.

Gordon’s death is a huge loss for the community, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

“This man would work hard for his neighbors and customers, sometimes not even charging a penny for his time and effort,” Ravenell said.