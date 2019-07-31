Report: Man told officers he was ‘slashed’ in the neck while fishing in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At approximately 2:02 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the area of Dorchester Road and Kent Avenue in regards to an assault that occurred.

While en route, authorities were advised that the male caller stated that he was “slashed” in the neck and was bleeding. Upon arrival, officers observed a large quantity of blood soaking the front of his shirt and was holding another shirt to his neck.

The report stated that a large laceration was on the left side of the victim’s neck extending from behind the ear towards the front of his throat. According to the report, the victim had recently just moved to the area and has been staying at a hotel with his brother.

He advised that he met a man at the hotel and they went fishing together on the bridge at Noisette Creek Boulevard, where the incident occurred. The victim advised that he believes the man began smoking narcotics, possibly “crack” cocaine, at which time he became extremely paranoid, according to the incident report.

While in the state of paranoia, the man accused the victim of being a member of law enforcement and at some point during the verbal altercation, the suspect is said to have produced a pocket style knife and cut the victim on neck thus resulting in the aforementioned injury.