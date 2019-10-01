Report: Victim suffered multiple injuries during a fight between a group of juveniles

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a victim suffered multiple injuries during a fight between a group of juveniles in North Charleston.

It happened outside a fast food restaurant on Ashley Phosphate Road on September 20th.

According to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to reports of a physical disturbance just before 11:00 p.m. that evening.

One of the victims, identified in the report at Victim #1, told officers she and another victim, identified as Victim #2, were both in a verbal disagreement with a group of juveniles.

While attempting to walk away, the victim told officers the group began attacking them.

A witness told officers she was at Wendy’s when she observed Victim #1 getting beaten up and said she drove up and grabbed the victim- placed her in the car and drove to a nearby gas station.

The witness said the victim had multiple contusions and lacerations on her face and was in and out of consciousness.

EMS arrived and transported the victim to MUSC for treatment.

There is no word if police are searching for suspects in this case. Anyone with information should contact the North Charleston Police Department.