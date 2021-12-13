Reported early morning shooting in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — Three law enforcement agencies are responding to a reported early morning shooting at Player’s Place Billiards and Sports Pub in West Ashley.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the call came in around 2:10 Monday morning.

Charleston Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and a North Charleston Police Department K9 unit are on the scene.

