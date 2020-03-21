Reported plane down near Johns Island Airport

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) -Charleston County Rescue Squad, Charleston County Aviation Authority, Charleston County Police and Fire, and multiple other agencies responded to a call of a downed plane shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Charleston County Aviation Authority’s Deputy Director and Chief Communications Officer, Spencer Pryor, says the small aircraft crashed in the area of Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island.
On scene, a small Cessna aircraft was located crashed in the wood line.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and will take over the investigation.
A source told News 2 that they could hear the plane’s engine cutting on and off.
The investigation is still ongoing.
