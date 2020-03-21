Reported plane down near Johns Island Airport

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: MGN

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) -Charleston County Rescue Squad, Charleston County Aviation Authority, Charleston County Police and Fire, and multiple other agencies responded to a call of a downed plane shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Charleston County Aviation Authority’s Deputy Director and Chief Communications Officer, Spencer Pryor, says the small aircraft crashed in the area of Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island.

On scene, a small Cessna aircraft was located crashed in the wood line.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and will take over the investigation.

A source told News 2 that they could hear the plane’s engine cutting on and off.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Count on us for more information as details become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES