Reported plane down near Johns Island Airport

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) -Charleston County Rescue Squad, Charleston County Aviation Authority, Charleston County Police and Fire, and multiple other agencies responded to a call of a downed plane shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Charleston County Aviation Authority’s Deputy Director and Chief Communications Officer, Spencer Pryor, says the small aircraft crashed in the area of Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island.

On scene, a small Cessna aircraft was located crashed in the wood line.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and will take over the investigation.

A source told News 2 that they could hear the plane’s engine cutting on and off.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Johns Island #CharlestonSC Reported plane down in the woods near the airport. Multiple units on scene. — Carolina Scanner (@CarolinaScanner) March 21, 2020