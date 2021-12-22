Residents call West Ashley intersection ‘dangerous’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Savannah Highway is busy year-round, but especially during the holiday season, and this increased traffic has some locals concerned.

The intersection where Ashley Town Center Drive and Savannah Highway meet has been referred to by some as “dangerous.”

Several neighbors on Facebook have voiced their concerns about the roadway, but SCDOT officials say they haven’t had any formal complaints filed so far.

“SCDOT is not aware of any complaints regarding that intersection,” SCDOT’s public information coordinator Brittany Harriot said.

No formal complaints have been filed with SCDOT, on Facebook however, a different story. SCDOT says they do welcome drivers’ input whenever there are worries about a specific roadway or intersection.

“SCDOT can be contacted via our phone number, Harriot said. “You’ll speak with somebody in our customer service center. Then, that person will direct you to the appropriate department.”

Officials say intersection inspections are often initiated by reports filed by concerned drivers, but want motorists to know that substantial roadway changes take time and planning.

“Sometimes intersections are reviewed more frequently due to a variety of reasons,” Harriot said. “Someone who has a complaint about the roadway, that may take, of course, some future analysis. And that can take an extensive amount of time. We just ask that everyone just contact SCDOT through our customer service center and give their concerns, and they’ll be discussed and the appropriate action will follow.”