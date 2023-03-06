JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A new gas station and convenience store are coming to Johns Island, but residents are worried it will be anything but convenient.

On Monday, the Charleston Design Review Board heard plans to build the gas station at the corner of Main Road and McLernon Trace. The agenda item received nearly a dozen public comments in opposition of the project.

McLernon Trace serves as the entrance and exit to Marsh View Place Apartments and Marsh View Commons. Andrea Prater told News 2 she and her neighbors are worried the project will create more traffic, making it harder for cars to turn out of the neighborhood onto Main Road.

“It is terrible to turn right onto Main Road. It’s impossible to turn left onto Main Road,” Prater explained.

Zyon Pinckney landscapes Marsh View Commons weekly. He agreed it is hard to make the turn.

“Oh, it’s tough. It’s tough because it be backed up right there. It’s tough,” Pinckney said.

A rendering of the project shows it would be right in front of the Marsh View Place Apartments. Safety is another concern of Prater’s. She said there have been many car crashes up right up the road from the project site, at the intersection of Main Road and Highway 17.

“Also, another concern is there is a school bus stop there and I think its going to be dangerous for the children to be standing beside a proposed gas station, waiting on the school bus,” Prater told News 2.

News 2 spoke with another resident off camera who is in support of the gas station, only if a traffic light is added. We reached out to the developer, but we have not heard back yet.

The board voted to approve the plan, with staff comments applied. To watch the full meeting, click here.