Residents discuss removing “Plantation” from name of Mount Pleasant neighborhood

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Neighbors in the Belle Hall neighborhood are working to remove the word “plantation” off of it’s signs.

It’s a change for residents like Thomasena Stokes-Marshall have been waiting years for.

“I can recall when what is now belle hall used to be areas where our family members, we farmed. farmed the land and we lived off of the land,” she says.

Some people who have lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years say the word “plantation” doesn’t define who they are now.

“Really nothing to do with the landscape, nothing to do with home prices or value, but really as a tool of drawing folks,” says Michael Allen, a resident of the Belle Hall community.

That’s what led to the “Belle Hall For All” coming together and now neighbors are leading the charge in getting the name taken off 2 signs.

“The connotations that it carries did not seem appropriate and we have wonderful welcoming neighborhood. I’ve loved living here and it didn’t seem fit,” says group leader Brigid Sullivan.

The group believes educating the community about the history is what will help them move forward.

‘What our ancestors had to endure back in the days before reconstruction, I think this would make a significant difference,” Thomasena says.

The neighborhood will vote on whether to remove the name off the sign within the next 2 weeks.