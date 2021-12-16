Residents near Bogard and Coming intersection concerned about traffic safety

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The intersection of Bogard Street and Coming Street in downtown Charleston is being described as a “racetrack.”

Neighbors in Cannonborough-Elliotborough say that cars are travelling over the speed limit through the intersection and want traffic calming measures put in place.

“It’s a pretty crazy intersection,” said James London, the owner of Chubby Fish restaurant.

“The whole neighborhood has always spoken about that intersection,” said Will Greene, the Vice President of the Cannonborough-Elliotborough Neighborhood Association.

According to the City of Charleston, the posted speed limit on Coming Street is 25 miles per hour. London and Greene say that cars are going a lot faster.

“You know it’s a major exit for Charleston and we have a lot of pedestrians walking to the restaurant, walking from the restaurant and walking around the neighborhood. It’s a very dangerous situation,” said London.

London and Greene have seen many close calls with cars almost hitting pedestrians.

“We’ve seen car wrecks. Knock on wood I have not seen a pedestrian hit yet. At nighttime it’s a very poorly lit intersection,” said London. “There’s not a lot of streetlights and so it’s tough for people who are flying down the street to be able to see people who are walking across the street.”

Residents want to have another stop sign put up on Coming Street or traffic lights at the intersection alerting drivers to slow down for people walking or biking.

Neighbors also say that turning onto Coming Street from either side of Bogard Street is difficult with cars moving fast as well as blind spots like these.





Charleston Police Department (CPD) says that neighbors brought their concerns to the department at a community meeting. CPD says that the area has been monitored since then and that they encourage residents to continue contacting officials about issues.

In general, such complaints may be expressed at community meetings, directly to a CPD satellite office, CPD Headquarters, or Consolidated Dispatch. Other concerns about roadway conditions may be directed to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Beth Wolfsen – CPD

Greene says that he wants to start toward a solution soon and for residents to take their concerns to officials.

“I would say take action before something terrible happens to somebody unnecessarily. You have to be careful walking across that way,” said Greene. “Hopefully we can work together with city and state officials to get something done.”