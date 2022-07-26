BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – People who live in Berkeley County shared their concerns about a law that is changing school board members’ positions in the district.

South Carolina Bill S910 says the Berkeley County School Board should have nine members, eight of which should be elected from single-member districts where they reside, while one member should be elected from the county at large.

Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9, will have to run for re-election in November when they have only served half of the four-year terms that voters elected them to. State representative Joseph Jefferson says he is against this bill.

“All of the sudden they are not going to be there for 4 years and everybody at least 4 of those individuals will have to run again. It’s just not fair,” says Rep. Jefferson.

Victoria Cowart, Chair of the Berkeley County Republican Party says the purpose of the bill is to reduce voter confusion and error at the polls. The law overlays the county board and the school board in the same district.

“This is just a part of normal updating and reconfiguration. It is not unfair to the voters and not unfair for the elected officials to re-run the offices they hold. It is a part of the process,” says Cowart.

Ann Conder a former Berkeley County School Board member says the focus should be on students’ education.

“We got a teacher shortage, we got issues coming up as far as staffing goes. It’s very disturbing to me,” says Conder.

Officials with the Berkeley County Republican Party says Board Chairman David Barrow is the only person on the board who will not have to re-run in the general elections.