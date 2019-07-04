DHEC drops four Lowcountry restaurants to C

The restaurants all scored high marks in their follow-up inspections, but lingering issues forced DHEC to drop their grades.

Concesssions B, C, & D in Charleston among them. They scored a 98% on the report. However, the inspector found evidence of rodent activity despite the facility having professional pest control at least twice per week.

The Chihuahua Supermarket in North Charleston also scored a 98 on the inspection, but not having a food protection manager certificate is all it took to lower their grade to a C.

The Tanner Hall Public House in Hanahan had a priority violation for cold holding temperatures. That lone violation dropped them from a B to a C.

Tasty Thai and Sushi on King Street in Charleston given a C because of several priority violations.