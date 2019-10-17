DHEC hands out several B’s during restaurant inspections this week

Vintage Coffee, Kickin’ Chicken, La Hacienda, Mellow Mushroom, and My Three Sons all get a “B” from the Department of Health and Environmental Control after recent inspections.

At Vintage, the inspector reported evidence of rodent activity in an upstairs storage area.

The inspector also docked Vintage for proper date marking on foods, and another for not having a consumer advisory on the menu for “undercooked animal foods”.

Proper cooling methods and meats stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler contributed to the grade.

Kickin’ Chicken had its grad lowered by DHEC after a routine inspection on October 14.

A priority violation for cleaning of food contact surfaces because of an issue with the “warewashing” machine.

The inspector also flagged the restaurant for a sanitizer bucket being stored about ready-to-eat chicken wings, and proper cold holding temperatures.

Inspectors will visit all of these restaurants in the next 10 days for a follow-up.