DHEC inspectors hand out several “B” grades

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – John King Grill and Bar, Rarebit, and Stacks Coastal Kitchen are among those getting a “B” in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.

According to the inspection report from John King Grill and Bar, Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) inspectors found cleaning and sanitizing violations. The inspector also noted a violation for cold holding temperatures.

UPDATE: A newly posted report on a follow-up at John King Grill & Bar resulted in their grade being restored to an “A”

Rarebit on King Street in Downtown Charleston also has a “B” on the front door.

Proper cooking time and temperatures, cooling methods, a buildup of black organic material on the ice machine, and date marking on foods were flagged as violations.

At Stacks Coastal Kitchen, the report highlighted a consecutive violation for a worker handling food without gloves. Also, mold on the inside of the ice machine, proper cold holding temperatures, and a lack of a dual backflow prevention device.

