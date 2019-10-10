Hand sinks as dump sinks help scuttle Mt. Pleasant restaurant’s DHEC grade

No new “C” grades handed out by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) inspectors this week, but there is a large group that dropped to “B”.

Among them, Guadalajara in Mount Pleasant.

Priority violations for using a hand sink at the bar, no soap at a hand sink, and no way to dry hands at one of the hand sinks.

Proper reheating procedures, proper cooling time and temperatures, cold holding temperatures, cooling methods, and a dishwasher not automatically dispensing detergents and sanitizers.

The inspector also says the walls, ceilings, and baseboards are in poor repair. Missing ceiling and floor tiles contributed to the grade being dropped.

