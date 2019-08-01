Popular N. Charleston restaurant dropped to “C” by DHEC

Wild Wing in North Charleston has corrections to make after DHEC inspectors spotted dead roaches, and flagged other issues in a recent health inspection.

According to the report, the inspector found the roaches of different sizes in two separate parts of the restaurant.

Other violations include a food handler grabbing celery sticks and putting them on a plate to be served, a hand sink at the bar being used as a “dump sink”, cooling time and temperatures, hot holding temperatures, cold holding temperatures, and cooling methods.

The inspection report also mentions a consecutive violation for shelving throughout the restaurant having a build-up of residue.

Nicks Gyros and Phillys on Rivers Avenue is again working with a “C” from DHEC. Inspectors last visited the restaurant in May and graded them out at a “C”.

Proper cooking time and temperatures, reheating procedures, cooling time and temperatures, hot holding and cold holding temperatures, and date marking of foods were all marked as violations.

Click here to check out the reports, and search for other restaurant inspection reports.