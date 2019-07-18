Popular restaurants in danger of dropping to “C” health grade

Bubba Gump Shrimp, and The Noisy Oyster have been put on notice by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) after recent inspections dropped their health grades.

DHEC inspectors flagged several issues at both restaurants in the last week.

At Bubba Gump the inspector observed line cooks handling raw shrimp, burgers, and fish with gloves and then touching ready-to-eat foods without changing gloves and washing hands first.

Some of the other priority violations include; food contact surfaces not being cleaned and sanitized, cooling time and temperatures, cold holding temperatures, and cooling methods.

Another violation for what the inspector called an “excessive amount” of food storage pans with cracks and chips, utensils in poor condition, and a cracked ice bin.

Inspectors issued the same warning to Noisy Oyster in North Charleston. Fix it, or get dropped to a C.

The violations there include: