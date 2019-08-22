Repeat of rodent droppings at Mt. Pleasant restaurant

Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) inspectors again reported finding rodent droppings at Baroni’s Pizza in Mount Pleasant.

During the follow-up inspection after being dropped to a “B” a week prior, inspectors lowered the restaurant’s grade to a “C”.

Along with the rodent issue, the report says the inspector found issues with cold holding temperatures, greasy food build-up on the outside of cooking equipment, and floors and walls not cleaned routinely enough to prevent an accumulation of residue.

The Sunshine Food Store on Remount Road in North Charleston also graded out at a “C”.

Inspectors scored the facility at 93%, but a consecutive violation for not having proof of a food protection manager certification, and hot water problems caused the downgrade.

