Repeat violations doom restaurant to consecutive “C”

New inspection, same result for the Sunshine Food Store on Remount Road in North Charleston.

The most recent follow-up inspection on September 19 graded out at 93 percent, but the violations were enough to prevent an improvement in their grade.

A consecutive violation for not having a food protection manager certification. Also, problems with the hot water heater not meeting hot water demands of the facility are the two remaining roadblocks.

DHEC inspectors will be back in a few days for another follow-up inspection.